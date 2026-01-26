Seabees Divers Reinforce Maritime Force Protection at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Seabee divers, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One (UCT 1) Construction Dive Detachment Bravo (CDD/B), clean a riser chain in order to visually inspect and take measurements during a dive in the Sea of Crete Dec. 18, 2025. UCT 1, CDD/B, currently deployed under 22nd Naval Construction Regiment (22 NCR), is a specially trained and equipped unit within Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces that specializes in diving, light salvage, underwater construction, and military engineering operations in austere environments. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)