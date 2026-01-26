(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight [Image 5 of 5]

    31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, buckles into an HH-60W Jolly Green II before taking off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. Kingry is a command pilot with more than 2,500 total hours in the HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II and has flown over 660 combat hours in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 03:57
    Photo ID: 9496120
    VIRIN: 260122-F-ZJ681-1055
    Resolution: 5301x3534
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    57th RQS
    HH-60W
    56th RGS
    Aviano Air Base
    31st Fighter Wing

