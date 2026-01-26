31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, buckles into an HH-60W Jolly Green II before taking off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. Kingry is a command pilot with more than 2,500 total hours in the HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II and has flown over 660 combat hours in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)