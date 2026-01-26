31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, and a 56th Rescue Generation Squadron crew chief, inspect an HH-60W Jolly Green II before taking off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. The 56th Rescue Squadron provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue response with the aid of HH-60Ws. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)