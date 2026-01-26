31 FW deputy commander prepares for flight

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Kingry, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, packs his gear in preparation for an HH-60W Jolly Green II flight at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Jan. 22, 2026. Kingry is a command pilot with more than 2,500 total hours in the HH-60G Pave Hawk and HH-60W Jolly Green II who earned his wings from Ft. Rucker, Alabama, and accomplished initial HH-60 training at Kirtland Air Force Base, NM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)