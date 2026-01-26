Hot Load Training at North Wind 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Andrew McGraw, assigned to the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, helps secure a Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force member into a UH-60 Blackhawk during hot-load training during North Winds 26 on Camp Okadama at Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela)