Cold Load Training at North Wind 26

U.S. Army Soldiers, assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Division, listen to instructions from U.S. Army Sgt. Darius Henry, assigned to the Army Aviation Battalion Japan, as they prepare for cold-load training on a UH-60 Blackhawk during North Winds 26 on Camp Okadama in Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela)