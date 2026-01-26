Hot Load Training at North Wind 26

Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force members pause after completing a hot-load training exercise during North Winds 26 on Camp Okadama at Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 01:16
|Photo ID:
|9495932
|VIRIN:
|260126-A-WD118-3620
|Resolution:
|6223x4149
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
