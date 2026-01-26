(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Hot Load Training at North Wind 26 [Image 3 of 5]

    Hot Load Training at North Wind 26

    JAPAN

    01.25.2026

    Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force members pause after completing a hot-load training exercise during North Winds 26 on Camp Okadama at Hokkaido, Japan, Jan. 26, 2026. North Wind is a bilateral U.S. Army Japan and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force winter field training exercise in Hokkaido, Japan—running from Jan. 20–Feb. 3—focused on enhancing bilateral tactics, techniques and procedures for extreme cold-weather conditions and enhancing interoperability and readiness between U.S. and Japanese forces. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Michelle Mayancela)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 01:16
    Photo ID: 9495932
    VIRIN: 260126-A-WD118-3620
    Resolution: 6223x4149
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Hot Load Training at North Wind 26 [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Michelle Mayancela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARJ
    US Army Japan
    88th Regional Support Command
    Airborne
    11th Airborne Division
    North Wind 26

