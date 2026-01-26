Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260124-N-OJ308-1032

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 24, 2026) Master-at-Arms Seaman Josue

Aguilar, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, picks up trash during Spiritual

Readiness Month beach clean-up, Jan. 24, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide

critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting

multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of

responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass

Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)