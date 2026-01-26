260124-N-OJ308-1032
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 24, 2026) Master-at-Arms Seaman Josue
Aguilar, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, picks up trash during Spiritual
Readiness Month beach clean-up, Jan. 24, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide
critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting
multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of
responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 23:45
|Photo ID:
|9495859
|VIRIN:
|260124-N-OJ308-1032
|Resolution:
|2756x4142
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.