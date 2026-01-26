(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up [Image 3 of 3]

    Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    260124-N-OJ308-1032
    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 24, 2026) Master-at-Arms Seaman Josue
    Aguilar, assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, picks up trash during Spiritual
    Readiness Month beach clean-up, Jan. 24, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide
    critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting
    multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of
    responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass
    Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 23:45
    VIRIN: 260124-N-OJ308-1032
    This work, Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WARFIGHTERS
    READINESS
    NSF DIEGO GARCIA
    SPIRITUAL READINESS MONTH

