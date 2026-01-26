Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up

260124-N-OJ308-1022
DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 24, 2026) Sailors clean up a beach during
Spiritual Readiness Month onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Jan. 24, 2026. NSF
Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed
to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM,
AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency
operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)
