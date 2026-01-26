(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up [Image 2 of 3]

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    260124-N-OJ308-1022
    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 24, 2026) Sailors clean up a beach during
    Spiritual Readiness Month onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Jan. 24, 2026. NSF
    Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed
    to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM,
    AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency
    operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 23:45
    VIRIN: 260124-N-OJ308-1022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WARFIGHTERS
    READINESS
    NSF DIEGO GARCIA
    SPIRITUAL READINESS MONTH

