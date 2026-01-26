Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260124-N-OJ308-1022

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 24, 2026) Sailors clean up a beach during

Spiritual Readiness Month onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, Jan. 24, 2026. NSF

Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed

to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM,

AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency

operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)