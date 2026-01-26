(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up [Image 1 of 3]

    Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    260124-N-OJ308-1006
    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 24, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Delaughter,
    assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, says a prayer prior to the Spiritual Readiness
    Month beach clean-up, Jan. 24, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support
    to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater
    forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities
    in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication
    Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)

    This work, Spiritual Readiness Month Beach Clean-up [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    WARFIGHTERS
    READINESS
    NSF DIEGO GARCIA
    SPIRITUAL READINESS MONTH

