260124-N-OJ308-1006

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Jan. 24, 2026) Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Delaughter,

assigned to Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, says a prayer prior to the Spiritual Readiness

Month beach clean-up, Jan. 24, 2026. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support

to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater

forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities

in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication

Specialist 2nd Class Isaac Rodriguez)