3rd LCT Marines with Hunter Killer rehearse platoon attacks at PTA

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Andrew Fritz, a machine gunner with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, engages simulated targets during a dry-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Fritz is a native of Arizona. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)