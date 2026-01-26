3rd LCT Marines with Hunter Killer rehearse platoon attacks at PTA

U.S. Marines with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, prepare to engage simulated targets with an M3E1 multi-role anti-armor anti-personnel weapon system during a dry-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 00:00
|Photo ID:
|9495846
|VIRIN:
|260124-M-KJ570-1075
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
