3rd LCT Marines with Hunter Killer rehearse platoon attacks at PTA

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Emilio Lopez, a machine gunner with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, communicates with his squad during a dry-fire training exercise at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, Jan. 24, 2026. The training exercise at PTA refined weapon system and tactical proficiency, strengthening overall combat readiness and preparing 3rd LCT for future operational requirements. Lopez is a native of Wisconsin. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)