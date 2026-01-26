(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Photo by Natasha Waldron Anthony 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    NAVFAC Washington leadership during the Junior Officer Leadership Symposium at U.S. Naval Observatory, Dec. 2025

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 21:42
    Photo ID: 9495803
    VIRIN: 251212-N-AE927-6511
    Resolution: 3984x2240
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium
    NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium
    NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC, NAVFAC Washington, Engineering, Construction, Junior Officer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery