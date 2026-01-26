Date Taken: 12.11.2025 Date Posted: 01.27.2026 21:42 Photo ID: 9495798 VIRIN: 251212-N-AE927-9529 Resolution: 3984x2240 Size: 3.63 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.