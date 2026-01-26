NAVFAC Washington commanding officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt addresses junior officers during the Junior Officer Leadership Symposium at U.S. Naval Observatory, Dec. 2025
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 21:42
|Photo ID:
|9495801
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-AE927-1921
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium [Image 3 of 3], by Natasha Waldron Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington Invests in Next Generation of Leaders at Junior Officer Leadership Symposium
No keywords found.