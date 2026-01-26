Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Thunderbirds taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The Thunderbird pilot, Maj. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, visited to conduct a site survey for the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show. The Wings Over Solano Air Show and open house provides an opportunity for the local community to directly interact with Travis AFB and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 17:54
|Photo ID:
|9495445
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-RX751-1048
|Resolution:
|5987x3368
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
