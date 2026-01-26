Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, Thunderbirds advance pilot and narrator, disembarks an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. Larson visited to conduct a site survey for the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show. The Wings Over Solano Air Show and open house provides an opportunity for the local community to directly interact with Travis AFB and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)