Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Thunderbirds practices aerial maneuvers over Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The Thunderbird pilot, Maj. Samuel “RaZZ” Larson, visited to conduct a site survey for the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show. The Wings Over Solano Air Show and open house provides an opportunity for the local community to directly interact with Travis AFB and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)