MICC and ACC collaborate on innovative contracting solutions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Contracting Command–Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Army Research Lab Contracting Division received 419th Contracting Support Brigade Coins in appreciation from the 419th Brigade Commander, Col. Douglas Ralph, in appreciate for the training opportunity the ARL team hosted for brigade personnel. Pictured from left to right: Chris Justice, Branch Chief; Lanelle Shands, Branch Chief; Kevin Basler, Branch Chief; Matthew Lynch, Branch Chief; and Vonetta McNeal, Division Chief.