    MICC and ACC collaborate on innovative contracting solutions

    MICC and ACC collaborate on innovative contracting solutions

    JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Army Contracting Command–Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Army Research Lab Contracting Division received 419th Contracting Support Brigade Coins in appreciation from the 419th Brigade Commander, Col. Douglas Ralph, in appreciate for the training opportunity the ARL team hosted for brigade personnel. Pictured from left to right: Chris Justice, Branch Chief; Lanelle Shands, Branch Chief; Kevin Basler, Branch Chief; Matthew Lynch, Branch Chief; and Vonetta McNeal, Division Chief.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 16:20
    This work, MICC and ACC collaborate on innovative contracting solutions [Image 2 of 2], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    AMC
    Fort Sam Houston
    JBSA
    MICC
    Army Contracting

