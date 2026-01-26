MICC and ACC collaborate on innovative contracting solutions

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Leaders from the 419th Contracting Support Brigade and the Army Research Lab conduct a collaborative Leadership Development Program on Jan. 21 2026. Pictured from left to right: Maj. David Vance, Lt. Col. Timothy Godwin, Col. Adam Salazar, Dr. Greg Lieberman, Lt. Col. Jermaine Pruitt, Lt. Col. Shawn Adkins, Col. Douglas Ralph, Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Wade, Lanelle Shands, Maj. Jacob Baldwin, Vonetta McNeal, Maj. Alexander Duvaldadrian, Maj. Vickie Brown, Sgt. 1st Class John Gyaben, Capt. Brandon Vernier, Kevin Bassler, Maj. Mikel Hernandez, and Chris Justice. see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C.-Leaders from the 419th Contracting Support Brigade, Mission and Installation Contracting Command, attended a leader professional development session Jan. 21, 2026, hosted by the Army Research Laboratory, focused on expanding the use of innovative contracting tools to meet emerging operational requirements.

The Army Research Laboratory’s Contracting Division, which falls under the Army Contracting Command–Aberdeen Proving Ground leadership team led by Danielle Moyer, highlighted nontraditional procurement instruments such as grants, cooperative agreements and other transaction agreements (OTAs)—practices relatively new, yet gaining popularity, across the MICC. The session emphasized how these tools can provide flexible and timely solutions to better support the contracting needs of operational forces.

The primary goal of the visit was to synchronize efforts between the brigade and ARL’s contracting professionals. The collaboration is intended to equip the brigade’s newest agreements officers with alternative procurement methods to better support the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Joint Integration Outpost (JIOP), and other operational units, by delivering critical capabilities to the warfighter.

During the session, ARL contracting professionals provided detailed briefings on acquisition strategies, while scientists from the research division offered insights into how their teams have successfully used grants and other transaction agreements to fund a range of research initiatives. Examples included projects supporting U.S. Army priorities and partnerships with academic institutions, demonstrating the practical application of these instruments in accelerating innovation.

Col. Douglas Ralph, brigade commander for the 419th CSB called the Army Research Office “a hidden gem” for the assistance their contracting personnel provided in training and preparing the brigade’s agreements officers.

“We can’t thank the team at ACC- Aberdeen Proving Ground enough,” Ralph said mentioning each of the leaders and trainers by name for sharing their expertise and lessons learned. “The instruction and capabilities they have shared will enable the 419th CSB to further support the best interests of the Joint Integration Outpost and operations across the Western Hemisphere.”

The engagement underscored the importance of continued collaboration between contracting personnel across the Army Contracting enterprise to ensure acquisition strategies remain responsive to evolving mission partner demands.