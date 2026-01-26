Leaders from the 419th Contracting Support Brigade and the Army Research Lab conduct a collaborative Leadership Development Program on Jan. 21 2026. Pictured from left to right: Maj. David Vance, Lt. Col. Timothy Godwin, Col. Adam Salazar, Dr. Greg Lieberman, Lt. Col. Jermaine Pruitt, Lt. Col. Shawn Adkins, Col. Douglas Ralph, Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Wade, Lanelle Shands, Maj. Jacob Baldwin, Vonetta McNeal, Maj. Alexander Duvaldadrian, Maj. Vickie Brown, Sgt. 1st Class John Gyaben, Capt. Brandon Vernier, Kevin Bassler, Maj. Mikel Hernandez, and Chris Justice.
MICC and ACC collaborate on innovative contracting solutions
