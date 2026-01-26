(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NCBC Gulfport Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 4 of 5]

    NCBC Gulfport Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026

    GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey 

    Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport

    GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 27, 2026) Personnel assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport and local first responders participate in force protection training during Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026 at NCBC Gulfport, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise included simulated gate security incidents, active-threat response, and medical evacuation drills conducted in coordination with the Gulfport Police Department and local emergency responders to evaluate installation security and emergency response procedures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:59
    Photo ID: 9495181
    VIRIN: 260127-N-YM856-2160
    Resolution: 4246x2825
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCBC Gulfport Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brittney Kinsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

