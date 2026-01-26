NCBC Gulfport Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Brittney Kinsey | GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 27, 2026) Personnel assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport participate in force protection training during Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026 at NCBC Gulfport, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise included simulated gate security incidents, active-threat response, and medical evacuation drills conducted in coordination with the Gulfport Police Department and local emergency responders to evaluate installation security and emergency response procedures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey) see less | View Image Page

Today, NCBC Gulfport completed a series of training scenarios designed to evaluate installation security and emergency response procedures. The exercises included simulated gate security incidents, active-threat response, and medical evacuation drills. The Gulfport Police Department and local emergency responders participated to ensure coordinated response capabilities between the installation and community partners.

"Exercises like Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain ensure our Sailors, security forces, and the installation leadership are prepared to respond decisively if a real-world incident ever occurs," said Capt. Ana Franco, commanding officer for NCBC Gulfport. "Training in realistic conditions allows us to strengthen our defenses, refine our procedures, and better protect our people and mission."

Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain is a two-week, regularly scheduled training event led by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). The exercise is not a response to any specific threat but is used to evaluate the readiness of Navy installations to deter and respond to modern and emerging threats.

Photos from the exercise are available for viewing at the following link: (https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCBC). For information about potential impacts due to the exercise, please follow our social media platforms (https://www.facebook.com/NCBCGulfport or https://www.instagram.com/NCBCGulfport).

Naval Construction Battalion Center Gulfport, located on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, serves more than 10,000 service members, civilian personnel, veterans and family members. NCBC Gulfport is home to the Atlantic Fleet Seabees, the Naval Construction Training Center, the Expeditionary Combat Skills Training Center and nearly 40 tenants from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force. The Sailors of NCBC Gulfport personify the "Can-Do" motto of Seabees and are ready to deploy and serve globally. For more information about NCBC Gulfport, visit our website at https://cnrse.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NCBC-Gulfport/