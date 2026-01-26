NCBC Gulfport Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 27, 2026) Personnel assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport participate in force protection training during Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026 at NCBC Gulfport, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise included simulated gate security incidents, active-threat response, and medical evacuation drills conducted in coordination with the Gulfport Police Department and local emergency responders to evaluate installation security and emergency response procedures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)