GULFPORT, Miss. (Jan. 27, 2026) Personnel assigned to Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport participate in force protection training during Citadel Shield–Solid Curtain 2026 at NCBC Gulfport, Jan. 27, 2026. The exercise included simulated gate security incidents, active-threat response, and medical evacuation drills conducted in coordination with the Gulfport Police Department and local emergency responders to evaluate installation security and emergency response procedures. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brittney Kinsey)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 15:59
|Photo ID:
|9495177
|VIRIN:
|260127-N-YM856-2019
|Resolution:
|4246x2825
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCBC Gulfport Conducts Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Brittney Kinsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
