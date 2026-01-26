Winter's hold near Hulah Lake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ice continues to cover the Caney River area at the Hulah Dam outflow where the staff checked low flow releases Jan. 27, 2026.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District personnel continue to monitor infrastructure across the district to ensure public safety and reliable operations of the projects. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brandon Moehrle)