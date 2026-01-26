(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Winter's hold near Hulah Lake

    Winter's hold near Hulah Lake

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Ice continues to cover the Caney River area at the Hulah Dam outflow where the staff checked low flow releases Jan. 27, 2026.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District personnel continue to monitor infrastructure across the district to ensure public safety and reliable operations of the projects. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brandon Moehrle)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9495179
    VIRIN: 260127-A-A5050-1307
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 890.59 KB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Monitoring icy conditions
    Winter's hold near Hulah Lake

    Oklahoma
    Tulsa District
    USACE
    Hulah Lake
    WinterStorm26

