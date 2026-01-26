Monitoring icy conditions

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ice forms below Hulah Dam in Oklahoma, Jan. 27, 2026, following a winter storm that impacted multiple states.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District personnel continue to monitor infrastructure across the district to ensure public safety and reliable operations of the projects. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brandon Moehrle)