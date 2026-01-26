(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Monitoring icy conditions

    Monitoring icy conditions

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Ice forms below Hulah Dam in Oklahoma, Jan. 27, 2026, following a winter storm that impacted multiple states.

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District personnel continue to monitor infrastructure across the district to ensure public safety and reliable operations of the projects. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Brandon Moehrle)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 15:44
    Photo ID: 9495178
    VIRIN: 260127-A-A5050-1305
    Resolution: 2856x2142
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Monitoring icy conditions
    Winter's hold near Hulah Lake

    Oklahoma
    Tulsa District
    USACE
    Infrastructure
    Hulah Lake
    WinterStorm26

