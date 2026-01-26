EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Turkish Air Force Airmen receive a tour of a U.S. Air Force EA-37B Compass Call aircraft, assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2026. The aircraft is also slated to visit Spangdahlem AB, Germany, and RAF Mildenhall, England, marking the platform’s introduction to Airmen, units and NATO Allies in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)