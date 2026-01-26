(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow

    EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Turkish Air Force Airmen receive a tour of a U.S. Air Force EA-37B Compass Call aircraft, assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2026. The aircraft is also slated to visit Spangdahlem AB, Germany, and RAF Mildenhall, England, marking the platform’s introduction to Airmen, units and NATO Allies in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026
    Photo ID: 9494571
    VIRIN: 260126-F-VY348-1142
    Resolution: 5699x3799
    Size: 4.92 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    41st Electronic Combat Squadron
    55th Electronic Combat Group
    EA-37B Compass Call
    EA-37B

