EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow

Royal Norwegian Air Force airmen receive a tour of a U.S. Air Force EA-37B Compass Call assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 26, 2026. The EA-37B visited Ramstein as part of a road show to familiarize Airmen, units and NATO Allies in the U.S. Air Forces in Europe area of responsibility with the new platform and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)