EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow

Military personnel assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, receive a tour of an EA-37B Compass Call aircraft assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during its first stop in the European theater for a scheduled road show, Jan. 26, 2026. The roadshow’s inclusion of multiple installations and units highlights the EA-37B’s potential to integrate into various mission sets and teams, serving as a key node for joint and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)