(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Military personnel assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, receive a tour of an EA-37B Compass Call aircraft assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during its first stop in the European theater for a scheduled road show, Jan. 26, 2026. The roadshow’s inclusion of multiple installations and units highlights the EA-37B’s potential to integrate into various mission sets and teams, serving as a key node for joint and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 11:29
    Photo ID: 9494550
    VIRIN: 260126-F-VY348-1055
    Resolution: 5900x3646
    Size: 5.08 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow
    EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow
    EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow
    EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery