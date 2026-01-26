EA-37B Compass Call visits Ramstein AB in first stop of European roadshow

Military personnel assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, receive a tour of an EA-37B Compass Call aircraft assigned to the 55th Electronic Combat Group, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, during its first stop in the European theater for a scheduled road show, Jan. 26, 2026. The roadshow’s inclusion of multiple installations and units highlights the EA-37B’s potential to integrate into various mission sets and teams, serving as a key node for joint and coalition operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 11:29
|Photo ID:
|9494550
|VIRIN:
|260126-F-VY348-1055
|Resolution:
|5900x3646
|Size:
|5.08 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
