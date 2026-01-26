(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clearing [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Clearing

    HELEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Georgia State Defense Force personnel utilize a chainsaw to clear a fallen tree during Winter Storm Fern response in Helen, Georgia, Jan. 27, 2026. The Georgia Department of Defense plays an integral role in declared emergencies by providing a versatile and ready force capable of responding to natural and manmade disasters across the United States. The Georgia Department of Defense is trained and equipped to ensure rapid, coordinated and effective support is available to civil authorities on short notice.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 09:52
    Photo ID: 9494347
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-QG422-1034
    Resolution: 5925x3950
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: HELEN, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clearing [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Thomas Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Planning
    Cutting
    Sawing
    Clearing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Georgia National Guard
    Winter Storm Fern
    GNGWSF2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery