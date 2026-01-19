(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Admiral Paparo visits Cambodia

    Admiral Paparo visits Cambodia

    CAMBODIA

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits Ream Naval Base, Cambodia on January 26, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.27.2026 01:38
    VIRIN: 260126-F-TO545-3006
    Location: KH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Admiral Paparo visits Cambodia [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

