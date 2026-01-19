Admiral Paparo visits Cambodia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, speaks to visitors aboard USS Cincinnati at Ream Naval Base, Cambodia on January 26, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict.(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)