Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits the USS Cincinnati alongside Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Gen. Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense at Ream Naval base, Cambodia on January 26, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2026 01:38
|Photo ID:
|9494039
|VIRIN:
|260126-F-TO545-3422
|Resolution:
|4581x2496
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|KH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Admiral Paparo visits Cambodia [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.