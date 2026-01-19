Admiral Paparo visits Cambodia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, visits the USS Cincinnati alongside Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Gen. Tea Seiha, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense at Ream Naval base, Cambodia on January 26, 2026. USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression, and when necessary, prevailing in conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)