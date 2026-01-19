First Sergeants Symposium builds future shirts at Keesler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Keesler Airmen role play a domestic violence scenario during the First Sergeants Symposium at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2026. The three-day course offered a condensed version of the First Sergeant Academy, which included hands-on role play scenarios designed to expose attendees to complex situations such as domestic violence or sexual assault. The purpose of the event was to help train and prepare interested noncommissioned officers for the roles and responsibilities of a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)