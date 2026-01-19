(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First Sergeants Symposium builds future shirts at Keesler [Image 2 of 5]

    First Sergeants Symposium builds future shirts at Keesler

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    More than 30 technical and master sergeants attend a panel discussion during the First Sergeants Symposium at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2026. The three-day course offered a condensed version of the First Sergeant Academy, which included instruction, legal and counseling fundamentals, and culminated in hands-on role play scenarios. The purpose of the event was to help train and prepare interested noncommissioned officers for the roles and responsibilities of a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 17:25
    Photo ID: 9493501
    VIRIN: 260121-F-BD983-1049
    Resolution: 5144x3264
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Sergeants Symposium builds future shirts at Keesler [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

