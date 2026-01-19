First Sergeants Symposium builds future shirts at Keesler

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 30 technical and master sergeants attend a panel discussion during the First Sergeants Symposium at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2026. The three-day course offered a condensed version of the First Sergeant Academy, which included instruction, legal and counseling fundamentals, and culminated in hands-on role play scenarios. The purpose of the event was to help train and prepare interested noncommissioned officers for the roles and responsibilities of a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)