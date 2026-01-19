More than 30 technical and master sergeants attend a panel discussion during the First Sergeants Symposium at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 21, 2026. The three-day course offered a condensed version of the First Sergeant Academy, which included instruction, legal and counseling fundamentals, and culminated in hands-on role play scenarios. The purpose of the event was to help train and prepare interested noncommissioned officers for the roles and responsibilities of a first sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 17:25
|Photo ID:
|9493507
|VIRIN:
|260123-F-BD983-1002
|Resolution:
|4659x3215
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, First Sergeants Symposium builds future shirts at Keesler [Image 5 of 5], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.