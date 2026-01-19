(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort McCoy Resource Management Office: Team leads installation’s money mission, support [Image 14 of 20]

    Fort McCoy Resource Management Office: Team leads installation’s money mission, support

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Several members of the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office gather for a group photo Jan. 15, 2026, at their office at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s RMO has an important mission every year managing budget, manpower, official travel, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 17:16
    Photo ID: 9493505
    VIRIN: 260115-A-OK556-7889
    Resolution: 4899x3361
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    This work, Fort McCoy Resource Management Office: Team leads installation’s money mission, support [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy Resource Management Office: Team leads installation’s money mission, support

