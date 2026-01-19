Fort McCoy Resource Management Office: Team leads installation’s money mission, support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dan Torres, management and program analyst, works at the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office on Jan. 15, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s RMO has an important mission every year managing budget, manpower, official travel, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)