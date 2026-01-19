Fort McCoy Resource Management Office: Team leads installation’s money mission, support

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lead Defense Travel Administrator Tara Lewis and Customer Service Representative...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Lead Defense Travel Administrator Tara Lewis and Customer Service Representative Kimberly Raap (right) with the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office talks with Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez and Command Sgt. Maj. James Riddle, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, on Jan. 15, 2026, during an interview for a Behind the Triad video at the office at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy’s RMO has an important mission every year managing budget, manpower, official travel, and more. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

If it involves appropriated funds and the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy, chances are the Fort McCoy Resource Management Office (RMO) is leading the effort to manage those funds.



Resource Management Officer Bonnie Hilt has worked at the office for more than 12 years — first as a budget officer and then the resource management officer since May 2021. She said her team does extraordinary work.



“One of the biggest things we do, and one that people see most often, is the budget portion of the Resource Management Office,” Hilt said. “We’re out here making sure our contracts get funded, tying our resources to Army priorities, senior commander priorities, and our strategic planning.



Other things we do is oversee acquisitions,” Hilt said. “So, we are really intertwined with everybody on the garrison when it comes to money, when it comes to helping them plan for and execute their contracts. And then also, we oversee the manpower and equipment documentation. So, we help make sure that we have the right resources to enable Fort McCoy to be successful.”



Hilt described how manpower, for example, is an important part of what they do.



“So, manpower, from an RMO perspective, is ensuring that we have … the right people in place to enable the mission, whatever the mission may be, so that we can support,” Hilt said. “As you know, it changes often. And so we align those resources where they need to be to support priorities.”



Another part of RMO’s mission is enabling official travel or garrison employees and service members. Tara Lewis, a Defense Travel administrator with RMO, discussed what she does to complete that mission.



“Overall, my role is to make sure our Soldiers and civilians who are traveling for temporary duty can do so accurately, efficiently, and in compliance with the joint travel regulations,” Lewis said.



“As a lead Defense Travel administrator, I’m here to help other travel administrators and travelers at each directorate before, during, and after travel,” Lewis said. Whether someone is traveling for the first time, dealing with complex travel, or has questions about their government travel card, my role is to provide support from start to finish so that the travel is done right and their mission can move forward.”



Kimberly Raap, customer service representative (CSR) for RMO, also discussed what her role is in supporting Fort McCoy Garrison as the CSR.



“My primary function is to ensure accurate and timely payments to our employees,” Raap said. “I also act as the liaison between our employees and the payroll office at Defense Finance and Accounting Service.



“My job as the CSR helps the mission of Fort McCoy by ensuring the people who keep the installation running are supported, informed, and paid correctly and timely so they can focus on training readiness and operational support,” Raap said.



Both Lewis and Raap also said they find that being part of the Fort McCoy team has been a great experience.



“For me, the best part about working at Fort McCoy is being part of a really great team,” Lewis said. “Overall, Fort McCoy has a very important mission in strengthening Total Force readiness, and I enjoy being a small part of that through helping Soldiers and civilians whenever I can.”



Raap said, “Working here at Fort McCoy means having a purpose, stability, and community while supporting the Army’s mission every single day. The camaraderie I personally experience is a powerful thing. It makes me want to continue to do better.”



Both RMO members also said how federal employment at Fort McCoy can be beneficial.



“I believe there are many benefits and rewards to working at Fort McCoy, and being a federal employee,” Lewis said. “For me personally, the opportunity for career development and the work-life balance offered here is wonderful. There’s also a sense of belonging. And knowing that what we do supports the readiness of our organization every day is very rewarding.”



“I think federal employment offers security, strong benefits, and a sense of purpose, making it a rewarding long-term career. Also, this year is my 28th year of government service, and throughout the 28 years, you get to meet some pretty cool people,” Raap said.



Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez said the RMO is a great contributor to the mission, and she’s proud of the workforce supporting Fort McCoy’s diverse mission.

“RMO is only one office on Fort McCoy,” Baez said. “We have so many civilian employees who work hard every day to help support the mission. … RMO has a very, very important job. We appreciate what you do.”



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”