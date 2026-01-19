Baker succeeds Phlegar as Alaska state command sergeant major

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Baker succeeds Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar as the Alaska Army National Guard state command sergeant major during a Jan. 25, 2026, change-of-responsibility ceremony at JBER. The state command sergeant major serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the Alaska Army National Guard land component commander, counseling him on enlisted matters of the force. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)