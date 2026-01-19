(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Baker succeeds Phlegar as Alaska state command sergeant major [Image 6 of 8]

    Baker succeeds Phlegar as Alaska state command sergeant major

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Maj. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard   

    Col. Aaron Kelsey, Alaska Army National Guard Land Component commander, hands the AKARNG colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Baker during a Jan. 25, 2026, change-of-responsibility ceremony at JBER signifying Baker taking the reins as the AKARNG state command sergeant major. The state command sergeant major serves as the senior enlisted advisor to the Alaska Army National Guard land component commander, advising him on enlisted matters of the force. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 16:26
    VIRIN: 260126-F-ZY202-8106
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baker succeeds Phlegar as Alaska state command sergeant major [Image 8 of 8], by Maj. David Bedard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska National Guard
    Team Alaska

