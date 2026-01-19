Baker succeeds Phlegar as Alaska state command sergeant major

Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar takes the Alaska Army National Guard colors from 1st Sgt. John Wimberly during a Jan. 25, 2026, change-of-responsibility ceremony at JBER, before handing the flag to Col. Aaron Kelsey, AKARNG Land component commander, signifying Phlegar’s successful completion of duty as the AKARNG state command sergeant major. Phlegar assumed duties as the command senior enlisted leader of the Alaska National Guard and now serves as the primary advisor to adjutant general Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe over both Alaska Army and Air National Guard enlisted Soldiers and Airmen. (Alaska National Guard photo by Maj. David Bedard)
Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 16:26
Photo ID:
|9493382
VIRIN:
|260126-F-ZY202-1287
Resolution:
|3945x5918
Size:
|4.99 MB
Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
