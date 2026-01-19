(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Submarine League Luncheon [Image 12 of 15]

    Navy Submarine League Luncheon

    POULSBO, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Riley 

    Commander, Submarine Group Nine   

    260121-N-MZ309-1090 POULSBO, Wash. (Jan. 21, 2026) Rear Adm. Chris Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, answers attendees’ questions during a luncheon hosted by the Naval Submarine League at Kiana Lodge in Poulsbo, Washington, Jan. 21, 2026. SUBGRU-9 exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)

    Date Taken: 01.21.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 12:39
    Photo ID: 9492874
    VIRIN: 260121-N-MZ309-1090
    Resolution: 3495x2330
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: POULSBO, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Submarine League Luncheon [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Submarine League, Submarine Group 9, SUBGRU-9

