260121-N-MZ309-1019 POULSBO, Wash. (Jan. 21, 2026) Rear Adm. Chris Nash, commander of Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9, talks with attendees during a luncheon celebrating local Sailors hosted by the Naval Submarine League Pacific Northwest chapter, Jan. 21, 2026. SUBGRU-9 exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2026 12:39
|Photo ID:
|9492856
|VIRIN:
|260121-N-MZ309-1019
|Resolution:
|4726x3151
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|POULSBO, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Submarine League Luncheon [Image 15 of 15], by PO1 Ryan Riley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.