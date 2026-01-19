Navy Submarine League Luncheon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260121-N-MZ309-1011 POULSBO, Wash. (Jan. 21, 2026) Rick West, former master chief petty officer of the Navy, talks with Submarine Group (SUBGRU) 9 unit Sailors during a luncheon celebrating local Sailors hosted by the Naval Submarine League Pacific Northwest chapter, Jan. 21, 2026. SUBGRU-9 exercises operational and administrative control authority for assigned submarine commands and units in the Pacific Northwest providing oversight for shipboard training, personnel, supply and material readiness of SSBNs and their crews. SUBGRU-9 is also responsible for nuclear submarines undergoing conversion or overhaul at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan Riley)