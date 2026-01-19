(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield [Image 8 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield

    GERMANY

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Spc. Grant Hockley 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopter assigned to the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade is staged at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, while snow removal equipment clears the flight line during a heavy winter storm on Jan. 26, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.26.2026 10:31
    Photo ID: 9492589
    VIRIN: 260125-A-GH759-8341
    Resolution: 5661x3774
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield [Image 10 of 10], by SPC Grant Hockley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield
    12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WingsOfVictory, 12CAB, ReadyForwardTrusted, VCorps, StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery