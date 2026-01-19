12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1-214th General Support Aviation Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade are staged at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, while snow removal equipment clears the flight line during the heavy winter storm on Jan. 26, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.