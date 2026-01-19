12th CAB Experiences Heavy Snowfall at Katterbach Army Airfield

U.S. Army AH-64E Apache helicopters assigned to the 2-159th Attack Battalion, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade are staged at Katterbach Army Airfield, Germany, while snow removal equipment clears the flight line during a heavy winter storm on Jan. 26, 2026. The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provides V Corps with a ready and lethal combat aviation force capable of rapidly projecting combat power across the European and African areas of responsibility in support of designated plans to assure Allies and Partners, deter aggression, and, if necessary, defeat near-peer adversaries.
