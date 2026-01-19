Texas National Guard 294th QM packages food, water for aerial delivery

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 294th Quartermaster Company, 36th Sustainment Brigade, 36th Infantry Division, Texas National Guard, prepare pallets of food and water for delivery within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 21, 2026. The pallets, called container delivery system bundles, were equipped with high velocity parachutes to be airdropped from the cargo bay of an aircraft in flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)